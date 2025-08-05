Lee commissioners OK actions on Cape Coral bridge plans, Matlacha drawbridge repair and several boardwalks damaged by Ian

The Lee Board of County Commissioners Tuesday addressed a number of issues including work on expanding the Cape Coral Bridge, repair of the Matlacha drawbridge, repair of boardwalks at several county park sites, and illegal dumping in the county.

Commissioners approve measures to expand, improve the Cape Coral Bridge

The Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve two measures advancing the project to expand and improve the Cape Coral Bridge.

Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to formally adopt the planned bridge and roadway improvements, as well as a resolution to acquire additional right of way for the project.

The Cape Coral Bridge connects Cape Coral Parkway in the City of Cape Coral to College Parkway in south Fort Myers. The planned improvements are designed to increase roadway capacity, alleviate existing congestion, accommodate projected growth, enhance safety, and expand bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

The Lee County Department of Transportation began a Project Development and Environmental (PD&E) study for the Cape Coral Bridge in April 2022. Throughout the study, Lee County staff, the Florida Department of Transportation and the project consultant team worked closely to develop a final PD&E document. On July 1, 2025, Lee County received Location and Design Concept Acceptance (LDCA) from FDOT, providing the necessary approvals for Lee County to continue project design and begin the right-of-way phase.

Construction is expected to begin in 2028. Four lanes of traffic will remain open throughout construction. A new eastbound bridge will first be built south of the current eastbound bridge and will temporarily provide two lanes in each direction to maintain current travel conditions. Once traffic shifts to the new eastbound bridge, both existing bridges will be demolished. A new westbound bridge will then be built to the north of the existing bridges. Each new bridge will accommodate three lanes of traffic and include a shared-use path.

A video of the planned improvements and more about the Cape Coral Bridge is available via Public Hearing Materials at www.capecoralbridgeproject.com

Commissioners OK contract to repair the Matlacha drawbridge

Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a contract for mechanical and electrical repairs to the Matlacha drawbridge, which was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The $3.6 million project is partially funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and partially through a state appropriation. Lee County is contributing about $25,500.

The contract with Seacoast Inc. will restore the function of the drawbridge. It includes replacing damaged bridge gates, repairs inside the bridge operator tower, as well as work around the bridge including joint sealing, handrail/guardrail replacement and fender system lumber repair. Work is expected to take six months to complete. Bridge lanes will remain open throughout the project.

Work is set to begin in early September, though motorists will not see any immediate impacts. Periodic opening and closing the drawbridge will occur during the completion of the project. Follow the project with the Lee County Department of Transportation’s Roadwatch Update, which is posted weekly at www.leegov.com/dot.

This Lee DOT project at Matlacha Bridge is independent of the ongoing Florida Department of Transportation project for the Little Pine Island Bridge. Project information for the Little Pine Island Bridge can be found here.

Commissioners award contract to repair four hurricane-damaged boardwalks

Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract to repair or reconstruct boardwalks at four Lee County Parks & Recreation sites across the county.

The boardwalks were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are:

Caloosahatchee Regional Park, 18500 N. River Road, Alva

Galt Preserve, 3841 Stringfellow Road, St. James City

Matanzas Pass Preserve, 199 Bay Road, Fort Myers Beach

Royal Palm Park, 300 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers



The $3.86 million contract with Stokes Marine, Inc. will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief and Florida Department of Emergency Management Legislative Appropriations Program Funds.

The repair work is expected to begin this fall and, weather permitting, be completed in about a year.

Progress of these projects and others can be found on the Lee County Parks Project Information Tool at www.leegov.com/parks. The Project Information Tool gives updates on design, construction and completion of projects. Please note when using the information tool that the four projects are listed under an alphabetized header of “Boardwalk Projects,” along with some others, and not under the individual park names.

Commissioners OK item to assist with cleanup efforts in Lehigh Acres

Commissioners approved amending the county’s existing contract with Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc., (KLCB) for Solid Waste recycling education and litter prevention. The amendment will allow KLCB to add a full-time staff position dedicated to litter prevention and illegal dumping in the Lehigh Acres area.

This will reinforce and boost efforts to organize and promote community cleanup initiatives and coordinate volunteers in Lehigh.

Lehigh residents are encouraged to visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste for proper disposal information and information about events, such as regularly scheduled Household Chemical Waste Collection events, which typically are held at the Veterans Park Recreation Center. Additional information can be found on KLCB’s website at www.klcb.org.

At these events, Lehigh Acres residents are able to safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste, such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals.

