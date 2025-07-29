Lee County Clerk, Property Appraiser offering free class on property assessments, disputes

Lee County’s Clerk and Comptroller Kevin Karnes and Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell are offering a free class on the property assessment and dispute process Thursday, Aug. 7 from 2-3 p.m. at the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library on SW 39th Terrace in Cape Coral.

During the presentation, the two officials will explain their portion of the process. Caldwell will discuss how property value is assessed and Karnes will explain how to contest the property assessments and how to help safeguard the property with the Clerk’s free Property Fraud Alert service.

Immediately following the presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session.

The class is free, but registration is required.at www.leeclerk.org/ events .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.