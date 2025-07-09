Florida Highway Patrol looking to three-peat in 'Best Cruiser' contest

Repeating in a championship is usually a difficult proposition. Three-peating nearly impossible. But the Florida Highway Patrol is trying to do just that in the 2025 American Association of State Troopers ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition.

With only a few days left to vote, the FHP remains a few car-lengths behind the Michigan State Police cruisers in public voting.

Voting remains open until Friday, July 11th at noon.

The FHP's cruiser submission this year was taken during an iconic Miami sunset with the Florida Highway Patrol's very own black and tan corvette. The corvette was seized in a joint criminal investigation into a nationwide drug trafficking organization with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It is currently being used at various outreach events to help bring attention to various traffic safety campaigns to reduce crashes on Florida's roadways.

