DeSantis signs beach access bill; reverses controversial measure

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill reversing a controversial 2018 law that led to limited public beach access in some areas.

Lawmakers in April passed the bill (SB 1622) after widespread complaints about waterfront property owners in Walton County preventing people from using beaches.

“When 80 percent of your economy relies on these beautiful beaches, relating to tourism, it's not just a legal issue, it truly is a community issue,” Senate bill sponsor Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, said during a bill-signing event at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach. “It impacts jobs, small businesses, and the spirit of the place that we call home.”

The issue involves “customary use” of beaches. The Florida Constitution ensures public access to portions of beaches “below mean high water lines,” often described as wet areas of beaches.

But customary use involves dry-sand areas of beaches above the mean high water line that are often privately owned.

The 2018 law put in place an extensive process for certain local governments that want to have ordinances or rules aimed at ensuring customary use, including requiring judicial approval.