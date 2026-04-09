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Concern rises over male eagle not seen at North Fort Myers nest since Tuesday night

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
M15, the mate to Harriett at the North Fort Myers American bald eagle nest, sat incubating the pair's two eggs Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day a pip, or beginnings of hatching, were confirmed in one of the two eggs.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
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Special to WGCU
M15 at the North Fort Myers American bald eagle nest.

Concern over the health and welfare of M15, the male eagle at the North Fort Myers nest along Bayshore Road, has prompted a note from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.

The last sightings of M15 were made late Tuesday and nothing has been seen of the bald eagle since then.

The cam site, which has been watching the nest via online cameras since 2012, shared a brief update Thursday:

"M15 has been navigating an incredibly demanding season: caring for a growing juvenile, providing food, and continuing to protect and defend his territory. These responsibilities can sometimes pull him away from the immediate view of the cameras for periods of time.

"At this point, there are many possibilities, and no confirmed information. We remain hopeful and will continue to watch closely, trusting in his strength and resilience while also acknowledging the uncertainty of the situation.

"Thank you for your care, patience, and continued support as we wait and watch together."

F23 with E26 in January. A eagle carcass was found not far from the nest on Friday. Authorities are trying to determine if the dead eagle is F23, who has been missing since earlier Friday from the Bayshore Road nest she shares with mate M15.
SWFLEC
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WGCU
F23 with E26 in January. A eagle carcass was found not far from the nest on Feb. 27. Authorities were trying to determine if the dead eagle was F23, who had been missing from the Bayshore Road nest she shared with mate M15.

What makes the situation more fraught for many of the nest's watchers is the recent disappearance and likely death of his mate, F23.

F23 disappeared in early March and the remains of a female eagle were found nearby soon after.

"After receiving several credible reports of a deceased eagle found less than two miles from the nest, we are presuming that F23 has passed. While we await any possible confirmation, the proximity and timing make this the most likely conclusion," was posted on Facebook by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam March 3.
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Environment WGCU NewsBald eagleSouthwest Florida Eagle Cam
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