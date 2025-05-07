Sea turtle nesting season is underway on Sanibel Island

Daily monitoring for sea turtle nesting activity began April 15 on Sanibel and Captiva with the first nest of the season on the islands — a loggerhead nest — discovered on Sanibel on April 25.

SCCF / WGCU A loggerhead nest is marked off on May 3 by a Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation helper.

“It’s still early in the season, but we’re hopeful for another productive year for our islands’ nesting sea turtles,” said Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Sea Turtle Biologist Jack Brzoza.

Daily surveys run through October along the entirety of the islands with staff and volunteers covering 18 miles of beach across both expanses.

Patrols begin at sunrise, and all sea turtle activity from the previous night is documented. Nests get marked and roped off and are monitored throughout incubation.

To date, there are 10 loggerhead nests and 28 false crawls, all from loggerheads (Caretta caretta).

In 2024, SCCF documented 839 loggerhead nests, three green turtle (Chelonia mydas) nests, and one leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea) nest.

Now that sea turtle nesting season is underway, here are some tips to be considerate of sea turtles and other wildlife that use our beaches:

Fill in any holes and knock down sand castles or driftwood structures before you leave the beach.

Remove all beach furniture and equipment (chairs, shade canopies, umbrellas, toys, etc.), as well as take trash with you when you leave.

Be respectful of marked off nests or enclosed areas, and stay at least 10 feet away from these areas.

By 9 p.m., turn off outdoor lights that could be visible from the beach. Close drapes, blinds, or shades to prevent artificial lighting reaching the beach. Unshielded interior lighting, even from just a single residence, is enough to disrupt the normal sea-finding behavior of sea turtles.

If you encounter a nesting turtle, do not approach her. Rather, stay a respectful distance behind her and keep noise levels low and lights off.

Keeps dogs on a leash at all times.

Report any issues regarding nests or sea turtles to the SCCF Sea Turtle Hotline: 978-728-3663.