It's shorebird nesting time on Southwest Florida beaches

We hear a lot about turtle nesting season on the beaches. "Lights out on the beach" begins May 1, so hatchlings can find their way to the water. And people often mark off turtle nests.

At the same time other beach-loving wildlife also are laying eggs, even though we don't hear nearly as much about staying away from their nests.

It is nesting season for Wilson's and Snowy Plovers and Least Terns. These are the smaller birds you see hopping along the mud flats and coastline. They're searching for tiny bits of seafood to eat. Black Skimmers also are starting to nest, or will be soon. These are bigger birds that zoom over the water, looking to nab a fish.

These shorebirds are laying eggs in large colonies in the sand, and in solitary nests in vegetation on the edge of beaches. Various species are doing so all along Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts:

"I think there's a lot I can't help in the world," Megan Hatten, this area's Shorebird Program Coordinator for Audubon of Florida, said. "But I can help these birds."

Hatten, walking along the beach at Lovers Key State Park in Lee County, said the least terns that nest here have a special place in her heart:

"They're tiny, tiny little birds!," she said. "But they have no fear when it comes to protecting their nest. I think that's really special. They're so cute. The babies are just little cotton balls on toothpicks that run around like mad."

Shorebirds lay two to six eggs. For 30 days, parents sit on the eggs, shading them from the sun. And the mama and papa birds watch for predators: Crows and other birds, raccoons and dogs. And people.

"So they have a lot of threats, natural threats," Hatten said. "Keeping the human threats a little bit in check, is where we try to come in."

Using warning tape and signs, Audubon Florida workers and park rangers mark off nests.

Still people sometimes get curious, or careless, and disturb nests.

"Well I think it's heart-breaking," Cynthia Howarth, a Lee County beach-goer, said. "I think people should watch for the signs and let nature do its thing. If they (birds) are not able to succeed with their nest, we won't continue to have them here. We want to continue to enjoy all the beauty that is all around us."

But what if you're just walking in the sand, or along the vegetation line, and there's an unmarked nest nearby? How will you know to move away? Megan Hatten said one of the parent birds probably will let you know, in a loud and showy display.

"So they'll come out and start yelling at you," she explained. "They'll start squawking a bunch. They may kind of throw themselves down in front of you and start beating their wings. So they're pretending they're injured to try to make themselves look like the prey. And they want you to follow them."

If that happens, Hatten said, back away slowly and watch for any eggs in the sand. The eggs often are speckled and blend in quite well with the sand and bits of seashells.

Why worry about birds that are not on the federal endangered species list?

Hatten recommended thinking of the landmark book "Silent Spring" that came out more than 60 years ago. The book noted that birds are sentinels. When the environment hurts them, it also could hurt people.

"Kind of like you think of the canary in the coal mine," Hatten said. "They brought birds down there to see what's good for them. Birds need clean water, clean environment, clean beaches, clean air. Humans need those things too. We should be helping birds because it helps us."

Audubon says shorebird nesting season begins in late April and early May, but peaks in late May through June.

Florida Fish and Wildlife does not publicize the number of citations given each year for disturbing shorebird nests. Audubon of Florida said officers usually rely on education and warnings.

Audubon said it agrees with that approach, because most people lack knowledge of shorebird nests, and they don't have malicious intent to disturb a nest. However citations do carry fines starting at $100 for a first offense.

