Southwest Florida’s contender in the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals bowed out in semifinal competition Wednesday afternoon, stumbling during a vocabulary round.

Fourteen-year-old Nicasio David is an eighth grader at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School and winner of the Lee County Spelling Bee.

Scripps Spelling Bee Sophia Schoenrock

During the quarterfinals Wednesday he successfully spelled tintinnabulary (Tin-Tinn-ab-u-lary), censer (sen-sir) and phosgene (foz-jean) to advance to the semifinals.

But, in Round 8, a vocabulary contest, David missed on blithesome, answering it meant oppressive. The definition of the word is “cheery.”

Nicasio’s Round 8 loss placed him tied for 36th place. Nicasio previously competed in 2024 and tied for 60th place.

A second Southwest Florida Student also was competing. Thirteen-year-old Sophia Schoenrock, an eighth grader from Marco Island Charter Middle School, was representing Collier County Public Schools.

She fell in the first round Wednesday on the word zortzico, a Basque word referring to a song or dance in 5/8 time with a dotted rhythm.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.