Paul Dunbar MS student ties for 36th at Scripps National Spelling Bee

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:16 PM EDT
Nicasio David, right, with two other contestants following the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Nicasio David, right, with two other contestants following the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, in Oxon Hill, Md. Nicasio was eliminated during Round 8 Wednesday, tied for 36th place.

Southwest Florida’s contender in the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals bowed out in semifinal competition Wednesday afternoon, stumbling during a vocabulary round.

Fourteen-year-old Nicasio David is an eighth grader at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School and winner of the Lee County Spelling Bee.

Sophia Schoenrock
Scripps Spelling Bee
Sophia Schoenrock

During the quarterfinals Wednesday he successfully spelled tintinnabulary (Tin-Tinn-ab-u-lary), censer (sen-sir) and phosgene (foz-jean) to advance to the semifinals.

But, in Round 8, a vocabulary contest, David missed on blithesome, answering it meant oppressive. The definition of the word is “cheery.”

Nicasio’s Round 8 loss placed him tied for 36th place. Nicasio previously competed in 2024 and tied for 60th place.

A second Southwest Florida Student also was competing. Thirteen-year-old Sophia Schoenrock, an eighth grader from Marco Island Charter Middle School, was representing Collier County Public Schools.

She fell in the first round Wednesday on the word zortzico, a Basque word referring to a song or dance in 5/8 time with a dotted rhythm.

