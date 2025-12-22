DeVoe Cadillac Double Your Pledge Back

When you make a financial contribution to WGCU, your support helps sustain trusted local news, PBS and NPR programming, and community storytelling across Southwest Florida.

As a voluntary courtesy, DeVoe Cadillac of Naples is offering an opportunity to extend the value of your support even further.

If you are considering a 2025 Cadillac electric vehicle DeVoe Cadillac may provide courtesy savings double the amount of your WGCU pledge, up to $5,000, applied toward your vehicle purchase.

How it works:

Donate to WGCU at any level. Save your WGCU membership email confirmation. Visit DeVoe Cadillac of Naples and present your confirmation as proof of your WGCU support.

Any courtesy savings are determined and provided solely by the dealership on new 2025 Cadillac electric models.

WGCU does not participate in the transaction, negotiate terms, or determine eligibility. This opportunity is offered directly by DeVoe Cadillac to recognize WGCU supporters.