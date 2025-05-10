Punta Gorda shifts focus to repairing historic city hall

Punta Gorda city officials are moving forward with plans to repair the city's 98-year-old historic city hall rather than constructing a new complex, as discussed during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Principal Planner Carl Benge presented an 11-page PowerPoint detailing rehabilitation and expansion options for the 1927 structure, which has been deteriorating since before Hurricane Ian.

The initial assessment cost the city $92,774, with $481,878.05 already spent on design planning and cost evaluations from a total budget of $15,887,310. A bid for a new roof is currently open while renovation discussions continue.

"There's also potential compromises on accessibility — the structure is what it is. Expansion of it, could be costly," Benge told council members. "We're limited to what the structure currently has, the aesthetic challenges and again the space limitations. What we're looking for today is council's direction."

Councilwoman Janice Denton expressed support for preserving the building.

"As I've thought about it more and from hearing from residents, I think it's an essential part of our history," Denton said. "I encourage repairs, whatever is necessary."

Benge outlined several critical issues that need addressing, including mold, a deteriorating back wall, lead paint, asbestos, Florida building code accessibility and outdated HVAC and electrical systems. Long-term maintenance remains a top priority.

City officials have not set a reopening date. Staff will announce when employees can return to the 1978 portion of the building, while the timeline for the historic section depends on required renovations.