Fort Lauderdale votes to appeal state's order to scrub painted crosswalks

Confrontations between the DeSantis Administration and local municipalities over painted street art continue to escalate.

Cities like Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Key West and Miami Beach have all pushed back on the state's order to remove the painted displays, including LGBTQ+ Pride symbols.

In Fort Lauderdale, four sites — none of them on state roads — were singled out by the state.

"We do believe in home rule, and to what extent is a superior government going to try to interfere with the comings and goings of what goes on locally," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The Fort Lauderdale commission recently voted to appeal the state's order and explore potential legal action.

Florida officials claim that painted displays are a safety issue that distracts drivers. They've threatened to withhold transportation funding if cities refuse to comply.

" If they're worried about pedestrian safety, if they're worried about vehicular safety, wouldn't they want to apply more money rather than take it away?" Trantalis said.

The city of Fort Lauderdale has until Sept. 4 to comply.

READ MORE: Battle over rainbow crossings, street art: Share what's happening in your community

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

