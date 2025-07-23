Alliance for the Arts auditioning clowns, villains and victims for 'Curtain Call Carnage'

This October, the Alliance for the Arts will transform the Foulds Theatre into a terrifying maze of disorienting corridors filled with twisted clowns and theatrical carnage. To bring this terrifying vision to life, the Alliance is holding open auditions for a variety of roles, including performers for a horror-filled one-act play, iconic villain cosplay appearances, and a charismatic emcee to guide guests through "frightivities" that will take place over 13 consecutive nights.

The Alliance is also assembling a flash mob performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and seeking "Time Warp" dancers.

If you like to scare and be scared, there’s a role for you in the Alliance’s “Curtain Call Carnage,” its first-ever haunted attraction.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 13 Nights of Stage Fright will run at the Alliance for the Arts from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1.

For the maze, the Alliance is seeking 15 clowns and 10 victims. Performers may be male or female but must be 16 or older.

For the one-act play, titled “The Little Boy,” roles include Anna, a female between 25 and 35, a male in his 30s and a boy, age 8-12 who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during all rehearsals and performances. The latter will take place on Oct. 30.

Specialty roles include the emcee (Oct. 18, 24 and 31), fortune tellers (Oct. 19 and 26) and a host of iconic horror villains (Oct. 24) including, but not limited to, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, The Nun, Dracula and Ghostface.

Most roles are volunteer, with tiered perks based on hours of participation. A per diem may also be available for some positions.

Open auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 with callbacks by invitation only from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Auditioners should come prepared for improvisation, physical movement, and cold readings. Wear comfortable clothing suitable for movement. While not mandatory, a headshot or recent photo and a performance résumé are helpful for the audition process. The Alliance asks that you not email, mail, or drop off these items in advance.

Scare Maze clowns will be required to bring their own makeup, and while some will be provided, costume pieces are a plus.

Victims will also need to bring their own makeup, and '70s period costumes are a plus (although some will be provided).

While the Alliance will not include dancers in the open auditions, it is seeking:

4 to 8 Time Warp dancers (male and female, any age) for a performance on Oct. 18; and

20 to 30 zombies for the Thriller flash mob (male and female, any age) for a performance on Oct. 25.

Those interested in dancing during either of these performances should email Michael@artinlee.org to schedule a specific audition time. You must be available for callbacks on Sunday, Aug. 17. Creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, optional.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Its 10-acre campus is located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. For more information, please call 239-939-2787, visit us at www.ArtInLee.org, or follow it on Facebook, MeetUp and Instagram.

