Town hall meeting Saturday at Alliance for the Arts will focus on continued viability for SWFL arts

The future of the arts locally and throughout Southwest Florida is front and center in the aftermath of Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to deny arts and cultural grants to the vast majority of qualifying arts organizations in the state of Florida. On July 19, the Alliance for the Arts will host a town hall to discuss this topic.

“This town hall is about listening, connecting, and building a stronger, more inclusive arts community for Southwest Florida,” said Executive Director Neil Volz.

Following opening remarks, Volz and Board Member Pamela Beckman will discuss the past, present and future of the Alliance. Then WGCU’s John Davis will moderate a panel discussion that will include questions submitted by attendees.

Doors open at 3:30 with the town hall starting promptly at 4 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre.

To learn more, RSVP and to take the survey in advance, visit artinlee.org.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The town hall will be held in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

MORE INFORMATION:

The panel will feature prominent voices from across the region, including:

Jason Teeters, entrepreneur and founder of Jet Set State;

Dr. Andrew Kurtz, Gulf Coast Symphony music director;

Nancy McPhee, Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau;

Dr. Jason Thomashefsky, fine and performing arts coordinator for Lee County Schools;

Tori Lynn, Florida Gulf Coast University, who will present FGCU’s Arts & Culture Study; and

David Acevedo, visual artist & co-founder of DAAS Co-op art gallery.

Attendees will be invited to share their perspectives through a community survey, available in advance on the Alliance website and during the event. The survey is designed to gather input on local arts and culture priorities, challenges, and opportunities for advocacy.

This event is free and open to all.

Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. the Alliance will host a brief social reception featuring cocktails (available for purchase) and complimentary light refreshments.

Courtesy of Art Southwest Florida / Art Southwest Florida The Town Hall will bring together community leaders, artists, art educators, arts advocates and students.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It's located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-939-2787, visit us at www.ArtInLee.org, find us on Facebook, MeetUp and Instagram.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.