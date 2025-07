You can tune into Song of the Day every Friday on WGCU to hear Sheldon Zoldan break down the history behind iconic tunes. For the Fourth of July, he took a crack at the classic patriotic hymn, "Yankee Doodle Dandy. " Learn about the history behind the tune and how it was a song that carried early troops during the American Revolution.

What's a Yankee Doodle Dandy?