Is the renaissance in classical music happening here?

You’d expect to hear young folks talking about the latest Taylor Swift or Beyonce album, but how did Mozart become part of the playlist? A study from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra discovered that people under the age of 35 are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents. So, what caused this surge in Beethoven? President, CEO and music cirector of The Gulf Coast Symphony, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, offers his thoughts on the Gen-Z and millennial listening habits and if that increase in downloads is translating to the Southwest Florida symphony halls.

The Renaissance of Classical Music | WGCU News