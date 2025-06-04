Marco Island Center for the Arts books Stage 2 Improv for three shows

The Marco Island Center for the Arts has booked Stage 2 Improv for three upcoming performances in the Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center.

“We want to make sure the Arts Center Theatre continues to provide entertainment for our year-round people,” said Executive Director Hyla Crane. “To that end, along with continuing our comedy nights, we’ve booked in the improv group, Stage 2 Improv, for three performances.”

Stage 2 Improv has been captivating Southwest Florida audiences with its unique blend of fast-paced, unscripted comedy since its debut in 2013. Known for members’ expertise in short-form improvisation infused with musical elements, the group crafts original scenes and songs live, all based on suggestions from the audience.

Performances are scheduled for June 28, August 2 and September 20.

So get ready to laugh out loud.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island Center for the Arts Poster for Stage 2 Improv.

MORE INFORMATION:

Over the years, Stage 2 Improv has continually evolved, expanding its repertoire to include long-form improv, murder mystery shows, and sketch comedy. Its dynamic performances highlight members' creativity, quick wit, and talent for engaging crowds of all ages.

Tickets are available now at www.marcoislandarts.org or by calling (239) 784-1186.

The Arts Center Theatre is located at 1086 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts to its community through art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for adults and children and a diverse assortment of events. The Arts Center Theatre offers both produced and presented theater productions as well as other live entertainment. The Art Center and its theater serve as professional and financial drivers for visual and performing artists and educators through exhibition, performance and teaching opportunities while being a catalyst that fuels economic development, an understanding of cultural diversity and community cohesion.

The Art Center’s mission is to inspire artistic expression and advance education and appreciation of the arts. The Art Center honors Marco Island and Southwest Florida’s rich, diverse, and creative heritage through active community engagement in the visual and performing arts.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

