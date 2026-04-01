Cape Coral urges residents to cut ﻿lawn watering amid ongoing drought conditions

With drought conditions continuing across Southwest Florida, the City of Cape Coral urges residents to voluntarily reduce irrigation to once per week to help conserve the community’s water supply until the rainy season arrives.

Residents are also reminded to turn off their irrigation systems when it rains and check that their rain sensors are functioning properly to prevent overwatering. These small steps can make a significant difference in preserving the City’s limited water resources during this dry period.

Lee County vs. Cape Coral Watering Rules:

Lee County enforces a watering schedule that applies only to properties in unincorporated Lee County.

Other municipalities, including Cape Coral, have their own irrigation rules that apply within city limits.

﻿Cape Coral’s Current Irrigation Schedule:

Most properties in Cape Coral follow the regular two-day-a-week irrigation schedule.

One area of the city (see map below) is under additional restrictions due to a severe water shortage declared by the South Florida Water Management District.

Within this restricted area, there is an important distinction:

Properties using private wells must follow a strict irrigation ban.

Properties connected to City water remain on the regular two-day-a-week schedule.

Water Conservation Tips

To help preserve our community’s water supply, residents are encouraged to:

Check sprinkler systems for leaks and overspray.

Water lawns only during assigned times and avoid watering during windy conditions or rain.

Use drought-tolerant plants and mulch to retain soil moisture.

Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of hosing them off.

Run full loads in washing machines and dishwashers to maximize efficiency.

For official watering schedules, updates, and additional conservation tips, visit CapeCoral.gov/WaterConservation.

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