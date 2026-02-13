Naples cinema screening series of this year's Oscar films

Plenty of movies seem to demand that you see them on the big screen. If you missed this year’s Oscar nominees, you have another chance to see many of them at a Naples theater.

For instance, did you hear about “Sinners” and wonder what all the fuss is about? You can check out the film with a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema during its “In Case You Missed It” series of screenings.

Same with the 13-nomination “One Battle After Another,” plus other nominees including “Sentimental Value,” “Hamnet,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Zootopia 2,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Marty Supreme.”

All films screen on dates before the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

Alamo Drafthouse is at 9118 Strada Pl, Unit 8205, Naples.

For tickets, showtimes and other information, go to https://drafthouse.com/southwest-florida/movies/in-case-you-missed-it-films-of-2025