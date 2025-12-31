© 2026 WGCU News
Photos: The world welcomes the new year

By NPR Staff
Published December 31, 2025 at 6:27 PM EST
Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (
Izhar Khan
/
Getty Images
As the clock strikes midnight across time zones, people gather to celebrate the new year.

We take a look at the shared joy and traditions in these photos.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Reveler use their smartphones to film the falling balloons and confetti as they celebrate the start of 2026 during the New Year countdown event held at a shopping mall in Beijing, early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
Andy Wong / AP
/
AP
Revellers watch a fireworks and light show for children on Museumplein as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Amsterdam on December 31, 2025.
Remko de Waal / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Members of the public gather to celebrate the New Year during the annual bell-tolling ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion on January 01, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.
Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Fireworks explode over skyscrapers during New Year celebrations on January 01, 2026 in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People buy batons that read happy New Year 2026 on December 31, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thousands lined the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok as the country welcomed the new year.
Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
ChiangYing-ying/AP / AP
/
AP
Revellers watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from the The Huc Bridge at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on January 1, 2026.
Nhac Nguyen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People attend the New Year countdown event to celebrate the start of 2026 in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Chan Long Hei / AP
/
AP
Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
People pose for pictures near illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Rafiq Maqbool / AP
/
AP
Revellers watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2026.
Rizwan Tabassum / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Iraqis gather in Baghdad's Al-Zawraa Park during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2025.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Onlookers stand beside light ornaments on New Year's Eve at Bakrkoy Square in Istanbul on December 31, 2025.
Yasin Akgul / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People strike a giant bell to celebrate the New Year at the Zojoji Buddhist temple, minutes after midnight Thursday Jan. 1, 2026, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko / AP
/
AP
A couple takes a selfie as the last sunset of 2025 is seen over the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Hassan Ammar / AP
/
AP
