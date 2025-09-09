White House pushes back on Epstein 'birthday book' revelations

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post reporter Kadia Goba about the fallout from the latest revelations about the one-time friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the former became a politician and the latter became a convicted sex offender.

Congressional Democrats have released a lewd drawing sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday, which Trump denies drawing.

