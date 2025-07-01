Project L.E.A.D. to host food and hygiene drive for families in need
Project L.E.A.D. will host a food and hygiene drive at the Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center on July 9 from 9 am to 1 pm. Donations will benefit resource center visitors.
Here is a list of requested items.
Food:
- Rice
- Pasta
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Canned tuna
- Cereal
- Canned fruits and vegetables
Beverages:
- Drink mixes
- Bottled water
- Juice
- Powdered milk
- Shelf-stable milk
Cleaning supplies:
- Clorox wipes
- Dish soap
- Sponges
- All-purpose cleaning sprays
Hygiene products:
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Bar or liquid soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Deodorant
- Body wipes
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Dental floss
Project L.E.A.D. is a leadership program for high school students.
