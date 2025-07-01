© 2025 WGCU News
Project L.E.A.D. to host food and hygiene drive for families in need

Published July 1, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT
Project L.E.A.D. will host a food and hygiene drive at the Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center on July 9 from 9 am to 1 pm. Donations will benefit resource center visitors. (Maria Rodriguez/Project L.E.A.D.)

Here is a list of requested items.

Food:

  • Rice
  • Pasta
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Canned tuna
  • Cereal
  • Canned fruits and vegetables

Beverages:

  • Drink mixes
  • Bottled water
  • Juice
  • Powdered milk
  • Shelf-stable milk

Cleaning supplies:

  • Clorox wipes
  • Dish soap
  • Sponges
  • All-purpose cleaning sprays

Hygiene products:

  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Bar or liquid soap
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Deodorant
  • Body wipes
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Dental floss

Project L.E.A.D. is a leadership program for high school students.

