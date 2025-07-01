Project L.E.A.D. to host food and hygiene drive for families in need

Project L.E.A.D. will host a food and hygiene drive at the Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center on July 9 from 9 am to 1 pm. Donations will benefit resource center visitors.

Here is a list of requested items.

Food:



Rice

Pasta

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned tuna

Cereal

Canned fruits and vegetables

Beverages:



Drink mixes

Bottled water

Juice

Powdered milk

Shelf-stable milk

Cleaning supplies:



Clorox wipes

Dish soap

Sponges

All-purpose cleaning sprays

Hygiene products:



Shampoo and conditioner

Bar or liquid soap

Feminine hygiene products

Deodorant

Body wipes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Dental floss

Project L.E.A.D. is a leadership program for high school students.

