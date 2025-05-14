Island Water Association requests members conserve water and follow irrigation schedule

Those using water from the Island Water Association for irrigation on Sanibel and Captiva are being asked to adhere to approved local watering schedules.

The IWA issued a caution that ongoing dry weather and increased turf and landscape replanting related to redevelopment activity have created extremely high irrigation demands.

To help ensure reliable service for all members and support our ongoing system improvements, the IWA urges all members to irrigate only in accordance with the approved local watering schedules. Visit www.islandwater.com for more information.

In addition to the elevated demand, several critical projects will temporarily reduce system capacity in the coming weeks:

Water Storage Tank Inspections and Repairs: Routine inspections and scheduled maintenance will require certain water storage tanks to be offline for several weeks from May into June.

RO Plant Control System Modernization: Starting in June, we will begin transitioning the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant’s control system to a modernized platform, with project completion anticipated by September. During this period, the RO Plant will need to be offline multiple times per week for approximately 8 to 12 hours at a time.

To support these efforts and maintain system performance, the IWA is asking all members to:

Conserve water whenever possible and limit non-essential uses;

Strictly follow the approved irrigation schedule;

Promptly repair any known leak in homes plumbing or irrigation systems.

Additional information about irrigation schedules and water conservation measures is available on IWA’s website at www.islandwater.com. The IWA said that cooperation is essential to ensure service continuity as they complete the necessary upgrades, which will enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water system for the future.

