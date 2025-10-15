11 Images
Roundabout project for Buckingham, Gunnery roads in east Lee County
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Drivers in the area of Buckingham and Gunnery roads intersection in east Lee County need to be aware of traffic pattern changes as the next phase of the roundabout project gets started. (File / WGCU)
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project (Braun, Michael)
