Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
11 Images

Roundabout project for Buckingham, Gunnery roads in east Lee County

Buckingham-Curve-Detour-1024x791.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham and Gunnery roundabout project.JPG
Drivers in the area of Buckingham and Gunnery roads intersection in east Lee County need to be aware of traffic pattern changes as the next phase of the roundabout project gets started. (File / WGCU)
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7247-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7246-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7245-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7244-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7243-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7242-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7241-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham-GunneryRd-100725-7240-scaled.jpg
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project 
Buckingham and Gunnery roundabout project.JPG
Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project (Braun, Michael)
1/11