5 Images
Tour De Turtles
TourDeTurtle_02.jpg
A moment of wonder: a young girl watches as Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle equipped with a satellite tracker, prepares for release at Sombrero Beach in the Florida Keys on Friday, August 1, 2025. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)
TourDeTurtle_01.jpg
After months of rehab, laser treatment, and cancer-fighting eye drops, 8-year-old green sea turtle Haven was declared healthy and returned to the sea. Wrapped in fishing line and covered in fibropapilloma tumors when rescued, Haven’s release drew a crowd to Sombrero Beach as she joined the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles. Follow her journey at TourdeTurtles.org. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)
TourDeTurtle_05.jpg
A group of curious kids gathers around Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle, as Richie Moretti, founder of The Turtle Hospital, and manager Bette Zirkelbach explain the satellite tracker attached to her shell before her release on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Sombrero Beach. The tracker will allow researchers to follow Haven as part of the Tour de Turtles program. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)
TourDeTurtle_04jpg.jpg
Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle fitted with a satellite tracker, swims into the waters at Sombrero Beach after her release on Friday, August 1, 2025. Fully rehabilitated at The Turtle Hospital, she now begins her journey as part of the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles event. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)
TourDeTurtle_03.jpg
Haven, a thirty-five-pound green sea turtle, took her time at her release on Friday, August 1, 2025, at a crowded Sombrero Beach in Marathon while marking her entry as the only rehabilitated and only juvenile in this year’s Sea Turtle Conservancy Tour de Turtles event. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)
1/5