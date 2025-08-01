TourDeTurtle_05.jpg

A group of curious kids gathers around Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle, as Richie Moretti, founder of The Turtle Hospital, and manager Bette Zirkelbach explain the satellite tracker attached to her shell before her release on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Sombrero Beach. The tracker will allow researchers to follow Haven as part of the Tour de Turtles program. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) (Mark Hedden)