Protests in Naples, Fort Myers draws thousands
At Daniels and US 41 in Fort Myers, John Simon donned a cheesehead to point up his Wisconsin roots and protest the policies of Donald Trump. He said he has been in SWFL for 35 years. Simon had made dozens of signs and was passing them out to protestes. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Protesters engaged in a little political theater Saturday, donning masks of Elon Muck and Donald Trump during a protest of Trump Administration policies in Fort Myers. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
A crowd of around 1,000 gathered on the east side of U.S. 41 near Daniels Parkway to protest the policies of President Donald Trump. (Mike Braun / WGCU )
Protesters engaged in a little political theater Saturday, donning masks of Elon Muck and Donald Trump during a protest of Trump Administration policies in Fort Myers. (Mike Braun / WGCU )
A lone Trump supporter stayed about 200 feet from the protestors and help up a sign in counter-protest. (Mike Braun / WGCU )
Collier County courthouse crowd gathering. (Cary Barbor / WGCU)
Cay Barbor (WGCU)
Edie Hunt from Collier County at the Collier County Courthouse protest Saturday. (Cary Barbor / WGCU)
Paul Stephens from the Collier County Democrats, at the Collier County Courthouse protest Saturday (Cary Barbor / WGCU)
Martha Raak, age 90, from Collier County, holds up a sign at the Collier County Courthouse protest Saturday (Cary Barbor / WGCU)
Crowds line 41 near the Collier County Courthouse protest Saturday (Cary Barbor / WGCU )
