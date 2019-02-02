29 Images
No Kings Rally gallery
John Simon of Cape Coral was in Fort Myers at the No Kings rally. 'I protest because I am alive,' he said.
Protesters at the No Kings rally pick out signs provided by John Simon of Cape Coral.
Gibson.jpeg
Mark Castellano of Cape Coral was out at the rally with his dog, Gibson.
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Robert Hilliard, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II
Amelia Diana, 7, of Fort Myers said she came to the No Kings Rally because she wants to "change the world." (Michael Braun / WGCU)
A large crowd gathered early in Collier County.
Crowds on Periwinkle Way, Sanibel
Dr. Kathleen Broderick wore the signature yellow color of the protest while demonstrating in Naples. (Cary Barbor)
Joanne Aprile of Naples was among the crowds near the Collier County Courthouse. (Cary Barbor)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Mary Spilios crosses the street at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Demonstrators lining the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 hold signs at the No Kings demonstration in Fort Myers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
People lined the Estero Community Bridge on Estero Parkway for the No Kings Rally on Saturday. (Thomas James / WGCU)
