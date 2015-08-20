6 Images
Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
Yaribel Romero, one of five children who returned to Venezuela from Mexico with their parents after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, tidies her room the day after her fifteenth birthday, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
Yosbelin Perez, who returned to Venezuela from Mexico with her husband and five children after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, covers molds with molten aluminum to make griddles, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
A worker hired by the Romero Perez family, who returned to Venezuela from Mexico after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, melts aluminum to make pots in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
Jhonkeiber Romero, one of five children who returned to Venezuela from Mexico with their parents after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, talks to his grandmother at their home in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
Jorman Romero, one of five children who returned to Venezuela from Mexico with their parents after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, bends down to pick up a toy truck, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
Venezuela Deported Migrants Photo Essay
Yoselin Perez, left, who returned to Venezuela from Mexico with her husband and five children after abandoning plans to reach the United States amid President Donald Trump's migration crackdown, dishes up lunch bowls with the help of a neighbor in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP / AP)
1/6