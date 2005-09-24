13 Images
Gulf Coast Humane Society breaks ground on new state-of-the-art veterinary clinic
Rendering of Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Wellness Treatment.jpg
A rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
4-Mark Stevens, president of Stevens Construction.JPG
Mark Stevens, president of Stevens Construction (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Fluffy, a senior cat.jpg
Senior cat Fluffy (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Kittens.jpg
Kittens (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Rendering - Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Community Room.jpg
Rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Rendering - Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Dental Surgery.jpg
Rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society veterinary clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Rendering - Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Exterior1.jpg
Rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society )
Rendering - Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Exterior2.jpg
Rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society )
Rendering - Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic - Lobby.jpg
Rendering of the future Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
Tillie, a heart surgery patient.jpg
Heart surgery patient Tillie (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
1-Groundbreaking.JPG
Groundbreaking for the new veterinary clinic (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
2-Darcy Andrade, executive director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society.JPG
Darcy Andrade, executive director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
3-Diana Giraldo, Ward 2 councilmember for the City of Fort Myers.JPG
Diana Giraldo, Ward 2 councilmember for the City of Fort Myers (Gulf Coast Humane Society)
