Gianna Clemente Gallery

Gianna Clemente hits out of a bunker on the 11th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Estero youth just turned 15 and will be competing this week in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (Associated Press / Special to WGCU)
Gianna Clemente reacts after her drive on the fifth tee during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente waits to putt on the fourth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente drives from the 12th tee during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente plays a shot from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente drives from the fifth tee during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente hits out of a bunker on the 11th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente (Augusta National Women's Amateur / Special to WGCU)
Estero's Gianna Clemente, 15, above, and her teammate, Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, took the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament championship Wednesday, becoming the youngest champions in the brief history of the tournament. (USGA / Special to WGCU)
Clemente and teammate.JPG
Estero's Gianna Clemente, 15, at right, and her teammate, Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, took the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament championship Wednesday, becoming the youngest champions in the brief history of the tournament. (USGA / Special to WGCU)
Gianna Clemente B.JPG
Estero 15-year-old Gianna Clemente, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, will chalk up the frequent flyer miles during the next two months. (giannaclementegolf.com / WGCU)
Gianna Clemente A.JPG
GIANNA IN LA.JPG
Estero's Gianna Clemente hugs 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle after defeating her in play Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur Women's Championsip at Bel-Aire Country Club in Los Angeles. Clemente faces Anne Chen, of Sugar Land, Texas, in the Round of 32 today.
(U.S. Women's Amateur Championship / WGCU)
Gianna and dad.JPG
Estero’s Gianna Clemente is greeted by her caddy, Patrick Clemente, her dad, after defeating 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle Wednesday.
(U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship / WGCU)
GIanna Augusta National Women’s Amateur.jpg
Gianna Clemente, 16, is tied for second place, two strokes off the lead after two rounds at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Augusta National Women's Amateur / WGCU)
Gianna Clemente.JPG
Amateur golfer Gianna Clemente hits off the second tee during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Jersey City, N.J. (Seth Wenig / AP)
Nelly Korda Gianna Clemente Michelle Wie West
Nelly Korda, right, poses for a photo with AJGA champion Gianna Clemente, left, and tournament host Michelle Wie West, center, after winning the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Jersey City, N.J. Clemente won the amateur portion of the event. (Seth Wenig / AP)
Gianna tossing ball b.JPG
Gianna Clemente of Estero, right, and LPGA icon Michelle Wie West, walk out onto Yankee Stadium to toss the first ball at a recent game. They was in town for the Mizuho Americas Open, which Clemente won as the American Junior Golf Association Junior Champion in 2024. West is the tournament host. (Submitted / WGCU)
Gianna tossing ball.JPG
Gianna Clemente of Estero, right, and LPGA icon Michelle Wie West, toss out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium for a recent game. They were in town for the Mizuho Americas Open, which Clemente won as the American Junior Golf Association Junior Champion in 2024. West is the tournament host. (Submitted / WGCU)
Gianna Clemente trophy.jpg
