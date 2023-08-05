8 Images
Florida’s new ‘Deportation Depot’ immigrant detention center stirs fears among neighbors
A barbed wire fence surrounds the Baker Correctional Institution, which is set to turn into Florida's second immigration detention facility in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
Baker Correctional Institution, set to turn into Florida's second immigration detention facility, is surrounded by forests and water in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A barbed wire fence surrounds the Baker Correctional Institution, which is set to turn into Florida's second immigration detention facility in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A painting of the American and Florida flags is seen on the side of Baker Correction Institution which is set to turn into Florida's second immigration detention facility in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
Baker Correctional Institution, set to become Florida's second immigration detention center in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
The Baker Correctional Institution, set to become Florida's second immigration detention center, is surrounded by barbed wire and lookout towers in Sanderson, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
