Coral spawning in the Florida Keys
CoralSpawn03.jpg
A net captures gametes (eggs and sperm) from a spawning staghorn coral at Reef Renewal USA's offshore nursery near Key Largo. Scientists collect the reproductive cells during the annual August spawning event to crossbreed corals and cryopreserve samples for future restoration efforts. The work helps boost genetic diversity and resilience on North America's only living barrier reef. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau) (Frazier Nivens)
CoralSpawn01.jpg
'Let's Get It Spawn': Coral reefs in the Florida Keys released millions of gametes (eggs and sperm) during a moonlit mass spawning event near Key Largo. The rare phenomenon creates a "snow globe effect" as reproductive cells drift through the water column. This annual event, which occurs only once a year in August, several days after the full moon, was captured at one of Reef Renewal USA's offshore coral nurseries, a vivid sign of coral health and resilience. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau) (Frazier Nivens)
CoralSpawn04.jpg
CoralSpawn02.jpg
A diver from Reef Renewal USA examines a coral 'tree' in the nonprofit's offshore nursery near Key Largo, checking for signs of spawning. Each August, several days after the full moon, corals release millions of gametes (eggs and sperm) in a synchronized reproductive event. The spawn is vital for genetic diversity and offers a hopeful sign of resilience for North America's only living coral barrier reef. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau) (Frazier Nivens)
