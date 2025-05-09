Coral spawning in the Florida Keys

CoralSpawn01.jpg

'Let's Get It Spawn': Coral reefs in the Florida Keys released millions of gametes (eggs and sperm) during a moonlit mass spawning event near Key Largo. The rare phenomenon creates a "snow globe effect" as reproductive cells drift through the water column. This annual event, which occurs only once a year in August, several days after the full moon, was captured at one of Reef Renewal USA's offshore coral nurseries, a vivid sign of coral health and resilience. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau) (Frazier Nivens)