Blanchard House, Charlotte County's only African American history museum, celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend.
On Sunday, September 20, 2025, the Blanchard House was reopened in Punta Gorda. It was a way to celebrate a century of history at the reopening celebration of the House. The house turned 100 years old and has been the home to the Blanchard House Museum for the past 21 years. This is Charlotte County’s only Black history museum. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Dr. Martha Bireda, author & lecturer, and Director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture in Punta Gorda. (Mike Kiniry / WGCU)
Martha Bireda, Director, Blanchard House Museum, talks about the museum display. On Sunday, September 20, 2025, the Blanchard House was reopened in Punta Gorda. It was a way to celebrate a century of history at the reopening celebration of the House. The house turned 100 years old and has been the home to the Blanchard House Museum for the past 21 years. This is Charlotte County’s only Black history museum. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Martha Bireda, Director, Blanchard House Museum gets a hug from her son, Jaha Cummings, after he read a proclamation at the reopening of the museum. On Sunday, September 20, 2025, the Blanchard House was reopened in Punta Gorda. It was a way to celebrate a century of history at the reopening celebration of the House. The house turned 100 years old and has been the home to the Blanchard House Museum for the past 21 years. This is Charlotte County’s only Black history museum. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
