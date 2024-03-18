8 Images
Beach cleanup
Love Blue Inc. club members searching for trash at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
A seahorse Love Blue Inc. member Tony Jimenez found in a tide pool at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Love Blue Inc. chapter at Florida Gulf Coast University helping to pick up trash and other litter along Southwest Florida beaches. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Love Blue Inc. chapter at Florida Gulf Coast University helping to pick up trash and other litter at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday, Sept. 27 (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Isabella Venegas, left, and Domenic Bill, Love Blue Inc. chapter at Florida Gulf Coast University, pick up trash at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday Sept. 27. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Love Blue Inc. member Tony Jimenez saving a critter out of a tide pool at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Love Blue Inc. member Matthew Filliman picking up trash in a nature trail at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday, Sept. 27 (Shea Helton / WGCU)
Love Blue Inc. member Matthew Filliman’s trash bucket at Bowditch Beach, Fort Myers, on Saturday Sept. 27. (Shea Helton / WGCU)
