Effects of the Everglades detention center on the surrounding environment
Alcatraz PHOTO NEXT TO THE ENTRANCE.JPG
This photo was taken next to the entrance. (Anthony Sleiman / Special to WGCU)
ALCATRAZ JAN 26 BCY_ORION_FROM_JETPORT_JAN26.jpg
A shot of the night sky from the detention center site in January, prior to the center being erected. (Anthony Sleiman / Special to WGCU)
ALCATRAZ FROM WAGON WHEEL RD (21 miles away in a straight line)MARKED.JPG
This photo was taken 21 miles from the center on Wagon Wheel Road. (Anthony Sleiman / Special to WGCU)
ALCATRAZ FROM 18 MILES AWAY (1).JPG
This photo was taken from 18 miles away. (Anthony Sleiman / Special to WGCU)
snail kite.jpg
Snail kite with a snail in the Everglades. (Center for Biological Diversity)
Bonnetted bat.jpg
A bonneted bat in the Everglades. (Center for Biological Diversity)
RSFlorida-Panther-National-Wildlife-Refuge-USFWS-FPWC-dg1.jpg
Florida panther. (George Gentry, USFWS/George Gentry, USFWS / George Gentry, USFWS)
