011926aiwmlk march

Brielle Staley, 7, marches in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Tayayah Harris leads the Dunbar High School cheerleaders in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
W. Earl Sparrow Jr. sings while marching in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Journey Holloway, left, Mason Holloway, Lorenzo Jones and Louis Moss chant while marching in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
