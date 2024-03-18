16 Images
Rainbows, street art still standing in some Florida cities, despite governor’s deadline
Buckets of chalk, cardboard signs, and flags litter the lawn outside of Pulse nightclub, where protesters have gathered for days, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (Michael Orlando/Fresh Take Florida)
Akyra Monet Murray is seen on a tapestry with the names and photos of 49 people shot at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (Michael Orlando/Fresh Take Florida)
A variety of signs, some planted by FDOT, and some by protesters, line a crosswalk once dedicated to victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (Michael Orlando/Fresh Take Florida)
Florida Highway Patrol troopers park across the street from Pulse nightclub after days of protests in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (Michael Orlando/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
City of Gainesville workers start diging up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A pride flag that says "Love Thy Neighbor" stands at the end of the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. as City of Gainesville workers dig up bricks apart of it in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A biker stops to take a picture of the work being done to remove the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A lane of NE First St. is closed as City of Gainesville workers dig up the rainbow crosswalk to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
City of Gainesville workers dig rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
