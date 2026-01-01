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Meet the Candidates
Collier
Charlotte
Desoto
Lee
Glades
Hardee
Hendry
Monroe
Sarasota
In-depth Analysis
Florida State Turnout Analysis
Florida State Turnout Analysis
Monroe