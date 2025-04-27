© 2025 WGCU News
POV

The Taste of Mango

Season 37 Episode 3714 | 1hr 14m 01s

The Taste of Mango unfolds as a hypnotic, urgently personal meditation on family, memory, identity, violence, and love. At its center are three women: the director’s mother, Rozana; her grandmother, Jean; and the director herself. Their stories, by turns difficult and jubilant, bear witness to the complex, evolving nature of inheritance and the hurt and protection entangled within familial bonds.

Aired: 04/27/25 | Expires: 06/27/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 1:27
POV
Behind the Lens: Who I Am Not
Message from Tünde Skovrán, director of Who I Am Not.
Clip: S37 E12 | 1:27
Watch 1:32
POV
Behind the Lens: The Body Politic
Message from director Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough and producer Dawne Langford of The Body Politic
Clip: S37 E11 | 1:32
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Tokyo Uber Blues
Message from Taku Aoyagi, director of Tokyo Uber Blues.
Clip: S37 E10 | 1:20
Watch 1:10
POV
Behind the Lens: Twice Colonized
Message from Lin Alluna, director of Twice Colonized.
Clip: S37 E9 | 1:10
Watch 4:46
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: In the Rearview
Anatomy of a Scene from In the Rearview with director Maciek Hamela.
Clip: S37 E8 | 4:46
Watch 1:17
POV
Behind the Lens: In the Rearview
Message from Maciek Hamela, director of In the Rearview.
Clip: S37 E8 | 1:17
Watch 0:56
POV
Behind the Lens: Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Message from Joe Piscatella, director of Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Clip: S37 E7 | 0:56
Watch 4:12
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: Name Me Lawand
Anatomy of a Scene from Name Me Lawand with director Edward Lovelace.
Clip: S37 E6 | 4:12
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05
Watch 52:52
POV
Tokyo Uber Blues
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Episode: S37 E10 | 52:52
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02