© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 116 | 26m 45s

April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/25/25 | Expires: 05/26/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:26
PBS News Hour
How Trump's meeting with Syria's leader is a turning point
How Trump's meeting with Syria's new leader is a turning point for the war-torn nation
Clip: S2025 E134 | 10:26
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Duffy blames aviation problems on neglect
News Wrap: Duffy blames aviation problems on previous administration and years of neglect
Clip: S2025 E134 | 6:41
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
What's in the first draft of the GOP's 'big, beautiful bill'
What's in the first draft of the GOP's 'big, beautiful bill' cutting taxes and spending
Clip: S2025 E134 | 5:29
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
EPA rolls back limits on forever chemicals in drinking water
EPA rolls back Biden-era rules against 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
Clip: S2025 E134 | 4:08
Watch 12:25
PBS News Hour
How RFK Jr. is shaping the conversation about autism
How RFK Jr. is shaping the conversation about autism and why advocates are pushing back
Clip: S2025 E134 | 12:25
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Port of LA head describes how tariffs are affecting imports
Port of LA head describes how Trump's tariffs are affecting imports
Clip: S2025 E134 | 5:53
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
'The Director' explores an artist in a time of trauma
New novel 'The Director' explores an artist's responsibilities in a time of trauma
Clip: S2025 E134 | 6:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E134 | 57:46
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
Trump sets new course for American policy in Middle East
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia as he sets new course for American policy in Middle East
Clip: S2025 E133 | 4:43
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Another $450 million in Harvard grants terminated
News Wrap: White House terminates another $450 million in grants to Harvard
Clip: S2025 E133 | 5:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E134 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E133 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E132 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46