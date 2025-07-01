Trump's Power & the Rule of Law

Extras
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
In the Lewiston shooting's aftermath, healing and recovery is taking many forms.
Four members of Maine's deaf community died in the Lewiston shooting.
The politics of guns in Maine and “yellow flag” laws, which shaped the Lewiston response.
How did Army Reserve leaders respond to warning signs about the Lewiston shooter, a reservist?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
FRONTLINE Season 2025
-
FRONTLINE Season 2024
-
FRONTLINE Season 2023
-
FRONTLINE Season 2022
-
FRONTLINE Season 2021
-
FRONTLINE Season 2020
-
FRONTLINE Season 2019
-
FRONTLINE Season 2018
-
FRONTLINE Season 2017
-
FRONTLINE Season 2016
-
FRONTLINE Season 2015
-
FRONTLINE Season 2014
-
FRONTLINE Season 2013
-
FRONTLINE Season 2012
-
FRONTLINE Season 2011
-
FRONTLINE Season 2010
-
FRONTLINE Season 2009
-
FRONTLINE Season 2008
-
FRONTLINE Season 2007
-
FRONTLINE Season 2006
-
FRONTLINE Season 2005
-
FRONTLINE Season 2004
-
FRONTLINE Season 2003
-
FRONTLINE Season 2002
-
FRONTLINE Season 2001
-
FRONTLINE Season 2000
-
FRONTLINE Season 1999
-
FRONTLINE Season 1998
-
FRONTLINE Season 1996
-
FRONTLINE Season 1995
-
FRONTLINE Season 1994
-
FRONTLINE Season 1985
-
FRONTLINE Season 1983
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.