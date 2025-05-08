© 2025 WGCU News
FRONTLINE

Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning

Season 2025 Episode 6

How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness. FRONTLINE and NPR draw on a decade of reporting on disasters and their aftermath to examine how and why the U.S. is more vulnerable than ever to climate change-related storms.

Aired: 05/19/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning" - Preview
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:31
Watch 42:10
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 6: 'I Think There's Hope'
In the Lewiston shooting's aftermath, healing and recovery is taking many forms.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 42:10
Watch 35:26
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 5: 'We're Still Here'
Four members of Maine's deaf community died in the Lewiston shooting.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 35:26
Watch 44:16
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 4: 'They Controlled It All'
The politics of guns in Maine and “yellow flag” laws, which shaped the Lewiston response.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 44:16
Watch 39:33
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 3: 'Dereliction of Duty'
How did Army Reserve leaders respond to warning signs about the Lewiston shooter, a reservist?
Clip: S2024 E16 | 39:33
Watch 40:52
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 2: 'I Believe He Is Going To Snap'
Months before the Lewiston mass shooting, the gunman’s family & friends were trying to get him help.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 40:52
Watch 36:36
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 1: 'Did We Really Survive This?'
The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023, was the year's deadliest.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 36:36
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Antidote" - Preview
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages" - Preview
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:31
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
FRONTLINE: Always On
FRONTLINE is investigative journalism that questions, explains and changes our world.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Antidote
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:24:23
Watch 28:40
FRONTLINE
Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23