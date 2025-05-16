© 2025 WGCU News
Amanpour and Company

May 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7223 | 55m 46s

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel discusses Israel's plans for Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian crisis happening there. Sister Nathalie Becquart and theology professor Steven Millies offer insight into choosing a new Pope as the conclave begins. NYT reporter Ana Swanson explains how Americans are and will continue to feel the impacts of tariffs.

Aired: 05/06/25
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
A New Era in Higher Education? Why One Professor Is Taking Her Course Online
Karen Attiah joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7230 | 18:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
The US Pays Some of the Highest Drug Prices in the World. Can Trump Fix That?
Dr. Jerry Avorn discusses the price of prescription drugs in America.
Clip: S2025 E7229 | 18:35
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Wendy Sherman; Dr. Jerry Avorn
Episode: S2025 E7229 | 55:38
Watch 18:47
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Tom Friedman: This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally
Thomas Friedman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7228 | 18:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2025 E7228 | 55:47
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Kelsey Grammer on the Tragic Murder of His Sister and the Road to Healing
Kelsey Grammer discusses his book "Karen: A Brother Remembers."
Clip: S2025 E7227 | 17:36
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Pres. of the American Federation of Teachers: Not Everyone Needs College
Randi Weingarten joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7226 | 17:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2025
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Episode: S2025 E7226 | 55:47
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter on Trump’s Crypto Empire: “No Precedent in Modern U.S. History”
NYT reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses Donald Trump's crypto firm.
Clip: S2025 E7225 | 17:54
