Public invited to opening of Fort Myers firefighting training facility

Firefighters for the city of Fort Myers are about to be able to use a training facility that comprises over three acres and approximates the structures they'll encounter in real fires.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is open to the public on Monday, July 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fort Myers Fire Station 16, 3600 Veronica S. Shoemaker Blvd., in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion and department personnel will be on hand as will representatives of the builder, Stevens Construction.

With an investment of $2.6 million, this complex marks a significant milestone in enhancing firefighter preparedness and strengthening public safety. The structures are designed to replicate buildings firefighters encounter when responding to calls within the city. These include one-story residential-style buildings, two-story buildings simulating commercial and residential structures and five-story training towers for high-rise scenarios.

Established in 1901, the City of Fort Myers Fire Department serves a 50-square-mile response area to a population of an estimated 104,100 in 2025. FMFD firefighters and paramedics provide a variety of fire, rescue and non-transport emergency medical services. Additionally, the department serves as the Region 6 Hazardous Materials Response Team.

