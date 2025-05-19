Joe Cavanaugh appointed as new Calusa Waterkeeper

Calusa Waterkeeper, Inc. has appointed Joe Cavanaugh as the new Calusa Waterkeeper, working to protect and restore the Caloosahatchee River from Lake Okeechobee to the coastal waters of Lee County.

Cavanaugh brings decades of experience in marine science, water quality monitoring, and community engagement to the role. He has worked extensively at the local and federal levels to promote clean water policies and protect critical habitats—most notably through his former role at NOAA, where he helped monitor and protect smalltooth sawfish critical habitat in the Caloosahatchee.

“Safeguarding our local waters has always been personal to me,” Cavanaugh said. “As the new Waterkeeper, I’m honored to stand up for clean water, healthy ecosystems, and the communities that depend on them every day. I’m excited to build on the incredible work that’s already been done and bring new energy to the fight to safeguard the Caloosahatchee River and its watershed. This is a critical time for our waterways, and I’m ready to be their strongest advocate.”

Cavanaugh holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a master’s in marine science from Boston University’s Marine Program in Woods Hole. His deep knowledge of the region’s water challenges, collaborative spirit, and hands-on approach position him to expand and build upon Calusa Waterkeeper’s mission-driven work.

Outside of his professional work, Cavanaugh enjoys hiking with his dog, Moose, diving, and shark tooth hunting. He’s also an enthusiastic “prop dad” at his daughter Calusa’s competitive dance competitions.

Cavanaugh will be the third person to hold the title of Calusa Waterkeeper since the organization became a Waterkeeper Affiliate in 2016, following John Cassani and Codty Pierce. Cavanaugh was selected following a competitive search and vetting process led by the organization’s search committee and board of directors.

“Joe’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our organization,” said Charles Avery, president of the Calusa Waterkeeper board. “His experience, knowledge and passion for Southwest Florida’s waters will be invaluable as we work together to address pressing water quality issues and protect the health of the Caloosahatchee watershed.”

About Calusa Waterkeeper (CWK): Founded in 1995 as the Caloosahatchee River Citizens Association, Calusa Waterkeeper, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection, conservation, and restoration of the Caloosahatchee River and its watershed. CWK’s jurisdiction covers four counties in Southwest Florida and encompasses 1,000 square miles of water. Through advocacy, education, community engagement, legislation, and science-based programs and research, Calusa Waterkeeper strives to ensure clean water for current and future generations that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. For more information about Calusa Waterkeeper visit calusawaterkeeper.org .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.