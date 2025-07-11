Fireworks impact on Southwest Florida

President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs could have a big impact on fireworks celebrations. President and CEO of Phantom Fireworks Bruce Zoldon is concerned that the cost of fireworks could go up and impact celebrations for America’s 250th Anniversary next year. However, the impact is also felt in the local ecosystem where loud noises and have an impact on wildlife and the pollution from fireworks could impact the environment. Becca Wehmeier, the hospital practice manager at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), talks about some of the issues it sees following a fireworks show and how people can plan for an environmentally friendly holiday weekend.

Firework Impact on Southwest Florida | WGCU News