© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Mission Control Perspective of Apollo 13

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 19, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT

Edward Grace was in the middle of a dream job when he began working with NASA’s Apollo Program. The MIT engineer was even selected to be part of the Mission Control team for Apollo 13. However, when things went wrong the tensions and will to get astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert back home filled Houston. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne spoke with Grace to learn how 55 years later, those moments are still as if they were yesterday.

The Mission Control Perspective of Apollo 13 | WGCU News
Tags
Science/Tech WGCU NewsApollo 13NASASpaceSpace CoastHistory
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News