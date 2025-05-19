Edward Grace was in the middle of a dream job when he began working with NASA’s Apollo Program. The MIT engineer was even selected to be part of the Mission Control team for Apollo 13. However, when things went wrong the tensions and will to get astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert back home filled Houston. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne spoke with Grace to learn how 55 years later, those moments are still as if they were yesterday.

The Mission Control Perspective of Apollo 13 | WGCU News