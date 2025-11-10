© 2025 WGCU News
Dept. of Highway Safety, Highway Patrol host annual 'Stuff the Charger' food donation program

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), together with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is once again rallying Floridians to support neighbors in need through the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. From now until Nov. 30, residents across the state are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, helping stock local food banks and brighten the holiday season for families facing hardship.

The annual food drive continues to thrive thanks to partnerships with local organizations dedicated to fighting hunger. Together, the department and its partners aim to make this year’s campaign one of the most impactful yet, reinforcing the message that when Floridians come together, no family is left behind.

If you're unsure what to donate, the following items are in great need:
  • Canned Goods: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups
  • Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal
  • Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth

Anyone wishing to donate food can take their contributions to any local FHP Station or contact their local FHP Public Affairs Officer for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state.

Local stations accepting donations include:

  • 10041 Daniels Pkwy. Fort Myers 33913 239-344-1730
  • 680 US Highway 41 Bypass North Suite 4 Venice 34285 941-492-5850
