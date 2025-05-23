South Trail firefighter/EMT identified as victim of explosion, fire at his San Carlos Park home

The victim of an explosion and fire at a residence in San Carlos Park Wednesday morning has been identified as South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District firefighter and EMT Mike McCarty.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Fire Arson Explosives Investigations are investigating the incident.

The South Trail department identified McCarty in a posting on their Facebook page:

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of one of our firefighters, Firefighter/EMT Michael “Mike” McCarty. He was found deceased in his home yesterday, May 21, 2025, after a house fire off Caloosa Trace Circle."

South Trail further said:

"This is a devastating unexpected loss for our department, and our love and strength are with his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. He was a valued member of our family and dedicated his life to serving others. We ask for privacy and compassion during this difficult time.

"We also want to take this moment to emphasize the importance of mental health wellness, especially within the first responder community. We urge anyone who is struggling to reach out, and all of us to reach in to check on each other."

McCarty worked at South Trail since July 11, 2002 and was also employed with the Upper Captiva Fire Protection and Rescue Service District.

He started his career as a firefighter with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department, September 2000 — July 2002 and also served in the United States Marine Corps.

The fire at his home at 17280 Caloosa Trace Circle in San Carlos Park brought units from multiple fire departments to the scene late Wednesday morning.

Residents in the area reported an explosion and subsequent fire at the ranch-style home adjacent to San Carlos Park Elementary School shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Trucks from San Carlos Park Fire, South Trail Fire, and Lehigh Acres Fire departments as well as Crash Fire Rescue (RSW). There were also multiple EMS units and Lee County deputies responding.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.