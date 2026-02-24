© 2026 WGCU News
News for Southwest Florida
A life changed following a stroke

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Cary Barbor
Published February 24, 2026

Every year, 800,000 people suffer a stroke in the United States. For one woman, an unexpected health emergency led to her making changes that will impact the rest of her life.

WGCU’s Cary Barbor learns how her story is one that should lead to everyone learning about the signs to detect a stroke.

Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusStrokeHeart HealthHeart DiseaseLee Health
Cary Barbor
