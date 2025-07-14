Workshops in Charlotte to allow the public to address growth needs

LONG-RANGE PLANNING WORKSHOPS





* West County

Wednesday 7/16 – 4 p .m. – 6 p.m.

Charlotte County Tringali Community Center

3460 North Access Rd, Englewood



* Mid County

Thursday 7/17 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Charlotte County Family Services Center

21500 Gibralter Dr., Port Charlotte



* South County

Thursday 7/17 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda









Do you ever wonder what the future of Southwest Florida will look like for your children and grandchildren?

Wouldn’t it be great to have a say about where bike lanes or connector roads should go in that future?

Charlotte County residents are getting just that chance.

On July 16 and 17 the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting three workshops where residents can weigh in on long-range plans for their slice of Southwest Florida.

Sierra “Ray” Scott, representing the MPO, said every five years the organization updates its long-range plans.

"It's kind of like a wish list of things that we would like to see done by our goal date. But it doesn't necessarily mean it's required to happen, and this makes it so when we do have the funding, we've got the project planned, and we can just pick it up and we can go with it," she said.

Buy-in is key, Scott says, explaining that if the public is dead set against a future plan, it’s better to speak up now before the plan gets too far in place to stop it.

"We want to make sure that people know about these projects well in advance, so that if they do have an opposition for it, they can voice it before we break ground, before it's like kind of too late to stop the plan from happening. So it's crucial that the public let us know," she said.

For more information, please contact Lakshmi N. Gurram or Bekie Leslie at 941-883-3535 or office@ccpgmpo.gov

